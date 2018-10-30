Image copyright Family handout Image caption Leo Durrington remains in a critical condition in hospital

Two boys have been arrested over a hit-and-run during a police pursuit which left a toddler "fighting for his life".

Leo Durrington, 3, was knocked down by a stolen Ford Transit in Wigan Road, Leigh, at about 10:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Officers stopped and gave first aid to the boy before he was taken to hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.

Based on "information received from the public", police later arrested two boys aged 15 and 16.

The van was later found abandoned near where Leo was struck.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Police have released pictures of the van involved

Sgt Lee Westhead said: "Thanks to the quick work of our officers, and information received from the public, we have managed to make two arrests following this horrendous incident earlier today.

"Leo is still in a critical condition in hospital, and my thoughts are with him and his family at this incredibly difficult time."

Greater Manchester Police, who have appealed for people with information to come forward, said the case had been referred to its professional standards branch "in line with normal force policy".

Wigan Road was closed between Nel Pan Lane and Hill Crest Avenue while officers examined the scene.