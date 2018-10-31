Image copyright Ali Gill Image caption Ali Gill said his only thought was to protect his family when the intruders struck

A father has told how he fought to protect his wife and daughter from masked intruders who tried to choke him as they stole his £80,000 sports car.

Four burglars burst into Ali Gill's home in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport, and attacked him on his driveway as his wife desperately called police.

Mr Gill said his only thought was protecting his three-year-old daughter and wife, who watched from upstairs.

"I knew I had to stop them from getting into the house," he said.

Mr Gill, 40, and wife Zoara, 34, were at their home in Three Acres Lane at 18:30 GMT on Monday when the thieves struck.

'Natural instinct'

CCTV footage from the couple's home captured the moment one of the men charged at the front door before running down the hallway towards company director Mr Gill, who was working in the kitchen.

Image copyright Ali Gill Image caption The thieves discovered the keys for the family's Audi RS6, which was later recovered

"My natural instinct was to charge back at them and I felled the first guy and then I was grappling with the others," he said.

"I'm 6ft 3ins and 18 stone but I was overwhelmed by the three of them and eventually I was put in a choke hold."

The gang shouted "where's the keys, where's the watches, where's the money?" as two of the the men pinned Mr Gill to the ground while the others rifled through the house.

Mr Gill believes the men were targeting his wife's VW Golf R, which was parked on the drive, before discovering the keys for his more valuable Audi RS6, which was parked in the garage.

He had the presence of mind to pull a balaclava off one of his attackers and hopes it will allow police to recover a DNA profile.

Image copyright Ali Gill Image caption Mr Gill was able to pull the balaclava off one of his attackers

As well as the car, which was recovered later that evening, the gang stole a handbag and wallets.

Mrs Gill, a recruitment consultant, had just taken the couple's daughter for a bath when she heard the commotion and fled to the second floor of the house.

"My biggest fear was that they would get upstairs and attack me and my daughter," she said.

"I watched the whole thing through the shutters and it was terrifying, but I had to stay calm for my daughter and to describe what was happening to the police."

Greater Manchester Police confirmed it was investigating and was treating the crime as aggravated burglary.