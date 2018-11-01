Image copyright Family handout Image caption Leo Durrington remains in a critical condition in hospital

Two boys have been charged over a hit-and-run during a police pursuit which left a toddler "fighting for his life".

Leo Durrington, three, was knocked down by a stolen Ford Transit in Wigan Road, Leigh, at about 10:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police said.

He is due before Wigan Youth Court alongside a 15-year-old boy accused of allowing himself to be carried in a stolen motor vehicle.

The 16-year-old is also charged with handling stolen goods, failing to stop at a crash scene, failing to report a crash and driving without a licence and insurance.

Greater Manchester Police said the injured boy was still in a critical condition in hospital.