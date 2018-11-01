Image copyright Google Image caption Luke Graham was shot dead in Birch Street, Ashton-under-Lyne.

Five people have been charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man who was shot dead in a street in Greater Manchester.

Luke Graham was found injured in Birch Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, on 13 June and later died in hospital.

The men, three aged 28 and two aged 27, appeared before Manchester magistrates and were remanded in custody.

They are also accused of the attempted murder of a man in his 20s who was shot in the leg.

Wade Keaton Cox, of HMP Manchester, Jak Cooper West, of Parrenthorn Road, Prestwich, Francis Robert Atkinson, of Stamford Drive, Stalybridge, Connor Cornforth of Wharf Road, Droylsden, and Benjamin Dodd of Silfield Close, Beswick, were scheduled to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Friday.

Lee Adshead, 26, of Havana Close, Manchester, was charged with murder and attempted murder n September.

Two further arrested men, aged 30 and 33, were previously released under investigation.

Mr Graham's family described him as a "loving son, dad and brother who was always there for family and friends".