Flixton murder inquiry: Man dies after 'disturbance'
- 4 November 2018
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Greater Manchester.
Police said they were called to "a disturbance at a property" on Moorside Road, Flixton, before midnight on Saturday.
Officers found a man, believed to be in his 60s, who was taken to hospital where he died.
The arrested man is in custody for questioning. Police have appealed for anyone with details to contact them.