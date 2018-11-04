Image caption James Marshall was praised for his leadership

A plaque has been unveiled to honour a soldier decorated for his bravery in World War One who died 100 years ago.

At the battle of the Sambre in France on 4 November 1918, Lt Col James Marshall organised groups to repair a canal crossing despite intense fire.

The 31-year-old then tried to lead his battalion over it but was shot. He was posthumously awarded a Victoria Cross.

Trafford Council leader Andrew Western said it was a "privilege" to honour him.

"A lasting tribute is the least we can do to honour this amazing soldier from our borough," he said.

Image caption The soldier's descendants attended the event

Lt Col Marshall, who was born in Stretford in 1887, served with the Lancashire Fusiliers.

The citation for his Victoria Cross praised him "for the most conspicuous bravery, determination and leadership".

"The passage of the canal was of vital importance, and the gallantry displayed by all ranks was largely due to the inspiring example set by Lt Col Marshall," it continued.

He was buried in Ors Communal Cemetery in France, near to the poet Wilfred Owen who was killed at the same battle on the same day.

A blue plaque was unveiled in Stretford along with the laying of a paving stone at Trafford Town Hall.

Lt Col Marshall is one of three WW1 Victoria Cross recipients from the borough, alongside Sgt Charles Coverdale, from Old Trafford, and Capt Edward Bradbury, from Bowdon.

They have already been honoured by local commemorative events.