Manchester

Alderley Edge crash: Victims were family members

  • 5 November 2018
Alderley edge Image copyright Cllr Craig Browne
Image caption The scene of the fatal crash in Alderley Edge

A 14-year-old girl was among three members of the same family killed in a crash between a car and a minibus.

The collision happened just after midnight on Sunday on the A34 in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, said police.

A man, aged 47, and the teenager died at the scene. A 41-year-old woman in the same car died later in hospital.

A nine-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman, who were also in the vehicle, are seriously injured in hospital.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said the nine-year-old girl was in a critical condition and the 19-year-old was in a serious condition.

The spokesman added: "The family are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time."

A number of casualties from the minibus were treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites