Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a 49-year-old woman was found when police visited stables in Burtonwood

The victim at the centre of a murder inquiry at a stables in Cheshire has been named by police.

Officers found the body of a 49-year-old woman in Burtonwood near Warrington after receiving reports concerning her welfare after 22:00 GMT on Friday.

Police said the victim had yet to be formally identified but was believed to be Anne Marie Pomphret - known to her family as Marie.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Ms Pomphret is from Winwick and her family is being provided specialist support, police said.

Police are appealing for three cyclists to contact them as they may be key witnesses to what took place at Old Alder Lane.

Det Insp Adam Waller said: "As part of our enquiries we've established that there were three cyclists with lights on their bikes who cycled together from the direction of Burtonwood along Hall Lane towards the 'Fiddle I'th Bag' public house between 21.00 GMT and 22.00 GMT.

"These cyclists could be vital to our investigation, so if you think you were one of them, or if anyone else has information that could help with our enquiries, please do get in touch with us."

Police have also appealed for dashcam footage from the area.