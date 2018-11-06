Image copyright Transport for Greater Manchester Image caption Network Rail has advised passengers to check before they travel

A broken piece of track has led to a series of train cancellations at Manchester Piccadilly, with disruption expected to last all day.

Services including those to Manchester Airport and London are affected due to the break at Ardwick junction.

An hourly bus journey is replacing the service from Piccadilly to the Airport, and the track is scheduled to be repaired overnight.

Network Rail has apologised and advised passengers to check before they travel.

The following routes have been temporarily withdrawn from service:

Blackpool - Manchester Airport (both directions)

Liverpool Lime Street - Manchester Airport (both directions)

Wigan North Western - Alderley Edge (both directions)

Tickets are being accepted on the Metrolink between Manchester Airport and Manchester Piccadilly and also on Transpennine Express services.

Virgin has also cancelled some trains to London.

A full list of routes affected can be found on the National Rail website.

Passengers have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration, with one saying the service was a "constant disappointment" and another suggesting they return to the days of Richard III and "fast horses"