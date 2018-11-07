Image copyright GMP Image caption Nathan Bradbury, 19, will serve a minimum of 16 years before

A teenager who "flew into a drunken rage" and stabbed a stranger to death has been jailed for life.

Nathan Bradbury, 19, admitted murdering Matthew Shaw, 25, in Rochdale in May.

Following a drunken row with others, Bradbury was "seething with anger" as he stabbed Mr Shaw once in the chest with a kitchen knife, Greater Manchester Police said.

Bradbury, of no fixed address, was told at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday that he would serve at least 16 years.

His friend, Kaylen Perry, 19, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to assisting an offender.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Kaylen Perry, 19, was caught on CCTV with a knife

Police said Bradbury had been in a drunken confrontation with two men after drinking at a friend's flat in Melrose, Rochdale.

He then started arguing with a group of friends who were in the flat below.

"Seething with anger", Bradbury then returned to his friend's flat and grabbed a kitchen knife before "storming out of the building" and stabbing Mr Shaw.

He collapsed next to football pitches nearby, police said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Victim Matthew Shaw was found with fatal stab wounds in Rochdale

Bradbury fled but was arrested later that night when he returned to the scene of the crime with blood on his face.

Police said Perry disposed of the murder weapon in an effort to cover his friend's tracks.

He was captured on CCTV carrying a knife, though.

Senior investigating officer Bob Tonge said Bradbury was "a violent man who flew into a drunken rage and was clearly looking to take his aggression out on somebody that night."