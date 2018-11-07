Image copyright Facebook Image caption The grainy footage shows one of the women waving bacon outside the mosque

A video which appears to show two laughing women laying bacon at the door of a mosque is being investigated by police after being widely shared on social media.

The footage was captured outside Oldham's Madina Mosque during prayers.

One woman can be heard warning another that they could "get arrested" for what they are doing.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the video was shot in September, but had only just come to light.

Image copyright Google Image caption The women are shown running away from the mosque into a nearby street

The three-minute video shows the women approaching the mosque and discussing what they will do, using offensive language.

They are then challenged by a member of the mosque and are heard to apologise "for our bad sins" and pretending to not realise it is a religious building.

The footage then shows one woman leaving bacon at the door, before the pair run away, laughing.

A GMP spokeswoman said no arrests had been made and inquiries "remain ongoing".