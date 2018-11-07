Image copyright Facebook Image caption Tom Jackson was fatally injured when he tried to help Mia Ayliffe-Chung

A backpacker who died after trying to save another traveller as she was stabbed to death has been honoured.

Thomas Jackson, of Congleton, Cheshire, was injured as he tried to help Mia Ayliffe-Chung, 20, in the attack at an Australian hostel in 2016.

He was awarded the Queen's Gallantry Medal for great courage on what would have been his 33rd birthday.

His mother Sandra Jackson received the honour on behalf of her son from the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace.

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince William said Thomas Jackson had "done a remarkable thing", his mother Sandra Jackson said

She said Prince William "was so friendly" and that "he'd read about the case so he knew why I was going up to receive the medal on Tom's behalf, so that was really lovely".

"He said Tom had done a remarkable thing and about how brave he had been, so it was nice to know that he knew," she added.

Smail Ayad, a French traveller, was remanded to a mental health facility after being charged with the murders of Mr Jackson and Miss Ayliffe-Chung, from Wirksworth, Derbyshire.

The attack happened in the bathroom of Shelley's Hostel in Home Hill, Queensland, on 23 August 2016.

Image copyright PA/Facebook Image caption Tom Jackson and Mia Ayliffe-Chung both died after the stabbing in Home Hill, Queensland

Mr Jackson, who was 30 at the time of the attack, suffered head injuries trying to help her and later died in hospital.

His family said at the ceremony they were shocked but not surprised by his actions, which he "would have done for anybody".

'Owe him my life'

His father Les Jackson said: "I was a bit more emotional than I thought I was going to be.

"Just when I saw my wife come out, I was thinking of all of these people who have done marvellous things to get their awards today, they've achieved so much in various walks of life.

"There's no-one prouder than me."

Mr Jackson's friend Daniel Richards, 31, also received the Gallantry award for courage, after he too stepped in to try and save Miss Ayliffe-Chung and was injured.

Mr Richards, from South Wales, paid tribute to his friend, saying what he did was "remarkable" and that he was "a fantastic man, very caring, a big strapping lad."

"I owe my life to Tom", he said.