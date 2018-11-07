Image copyright Google Image caption The men were found at the Drive and Shine Carwash on Stockport Road in Levenshulme

Ten potential slavery victims have been rescued in a raid on a car wash, police have said.

Three men were arrested after officers swooped on the Drive and Shine car wash in Stockport Road, Levenshulme, as part of an investigation with police in the Czech Republic.

The trio, aged 20, 31 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery at addresses in south Manchester.

The people rescued were all men in their 20s and 30s, police said.

Greater Manchester Police raided the car wash and neighbouring properties on Wednesday.

Det Insp John Robb said the operation followed "a difficult and thorough investigation".