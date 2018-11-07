Man arrested after Ashton-under-Lyne rape
- 7 November 2018
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl, police have said.
The 17-year-old was attacked in a wooded area near Cavendish Street in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester Police said.
Officers were called to the scene at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday
The man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Wednesday and remains in custody for questioning, the force said.
Det Sgt Joe Harrop said the investigation "remains in the early stages" and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.