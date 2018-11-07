Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a wooded area near Cavendish Street in Ashton-under-Lyne

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl, police have said.

The 17-year-old was attacked in a wooded area near Cavendish Street in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers were called to the scene at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday

The man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Wednesday and remains in custody for questioning, the force said.

Det Sgt Joe Harrop said the investigation "remains in the early stages" and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.