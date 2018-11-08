Image copyright PA Image caption Mark Jordon is charged with assaulting a pensioner, who suffered facial injuries

An actor in TV soap Emmerdale has indicated not guilty pleas to allegations he attacked a pensioner.

Mark Jordon, 53, who plays Daz Spencer in the ITV show, is accused of attacking the 68-year-old man in Oldham on the evening of 1 July.

He is charged with wounding and assault against the man, said to have suffered bites to his eyebrow, arm and thumb.

Magistrates in Tameside granted unconditional bail and sent the case to Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

He will appear before judges on 6 December for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Mr Jordon was accompanied at court by his girlfriend and Emmerdale co-star Laura Norton, 35, who plays Kerry Wyatt.

Mr Jordon, of Tamewater Court, Oldham, first appeared as former soldier Daz in the long-running Yorkshire-based soap in 2014 and became a regular cast member in August 2017.

He has previously had roles in shows including Heartbeat, Coronation Street and Casualty.