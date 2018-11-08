Manchester

Luke Graham: Two men charged with murdering man in street shooting

  • 8 November 2018
Birch Street Image copyright Google
Image caption Luke Graham was shot dead in Birch Street, Ashton-under-Lyne.

Two more people have been charged with the murder of a man who was shot dead in a street in Greater Manchester.

Luke Graham, 31, was found injured in Birch Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, on 13 June and later died in hospital.

Jay Cornforth, 22, of Ashton Old Road, Manchester, and Charlie Atkinson, 26, of Stamford Drive, Tameside, are also accused of attempted murder of a man who was shot in the leg, police said.

Six men have previously been charged with the same offences.

They are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A further two arrested men, aged 30 and 33, were previously released under investigation.

