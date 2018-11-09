Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Urgent action is needed to help survivors of sexual violence, researchers found

More than half of female survivors of sexual violence in Greater Manchester did not receive enough support, according to researchers.

Their experiences have been published in a report compiled by Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) and three different charities.

Researchers spoke to nearly 400 women who had suffered sexual violence.

There needs to be "urgent action" to address the "shocking lack of adequate provision", said researcher Kate Cook.

Dr Cook, head of MMU's Sylvia Pankhurst Gender Research Centre, said: "Hundreds of women who are survivors of abuse in Greater Manchester lack support, right now.

"Women have experienced some poor service from a wide range of agencies."

Many women told researchers how they felt judged and silenced, and that they did not know where to go for help.

In particular, those who live away from Manchester city centre struggled to find specialist support.

The report was written by Voices of Survivors: Hearing Women for Change - a research project by MASH (Manchester Action on Street Health), Manchester Rape Crisis, Trafford Rape Crisis and MMU.