Image copyright Google Image caption Two crashes occurred in Oldham in the early hours of Saturday

A 17-year-old cyclist has died after being hit by a suspected drink-driver, who is thought to have been involved in a second crash shortly after.

The teenager was riding the bicycle in Oldham with a second man, aged 19, who remains critically ill in hospital.

They collided with a Vauxhall Insignia on Oldham Road at about 02:55 GMT.

The car drove off and five minutes later, officers received a call that the same car had collided with a taxi nearby in Failsworth, Oldham.

No-one in the taxi was hurt.

The Vauxhall driver fled on foot and the car was later found on Roberts Street.

A 27 year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving. He remains in custody for questioning.

The 17-year-old cyclist died in hospital as a result of his injuries, Greater Manchester Police said.

Insp Danny Byrne said: "This was a horrific set of events that tragically took the life of a teenager and has left another fighting for his life and we are doing all we can to support their families at this unimaginably difficult time."

He has appealed for anyone with information to contact police.