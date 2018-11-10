Image copyright Google Image caption Two pedestrians were struck on Rochdale Road on Friday

A woman died and a man was left injured when they were both hit by a car.

The two pedestrians were struck by a Peugeot in Rochdale Road, Middleton, after 23:55 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 21-year-old woman and man, 48, were taken to hospital where the woman died. The man suffered a broken wrist and bruises but has since been released.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving.

He remains in custody for questioning. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.