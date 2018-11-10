Salford crash: Girl, 8, dies after being hit by car
- 10 November 2018
An eight-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in Salford.
She was struck by a Vauxhall in Monton Road, Eccles shortly before 10:40 GMT, police said. The child was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in custody for questioning and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.