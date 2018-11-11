Image copyright Family handout Image caption Emily Connor was from Chesterfield in Derbyshire

The family of an eight-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car has said she was "the kindest person we ever knew".

Emily Connor, from Chesterfield in Derbyshire, was struck by a Vauxhall in Monton Road, Salford, shortly before 10:40 GMT on Saturday.

Paramedics attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody for questioning and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

In a tribute, Emily's family said she was a "beautiful girl".

"To our Emily, the kindest person we ever knew. You will always be in our thoughts.

"We will talk about you every day."