Image copyright Google Image caption Trent Warburton died after he was hit by a car on Oldham Road on Saturday

The family of a teenage cyclist killed by a suspected drink-driver have paid tribute to their "blue-eyed golden boy".

Trent Warburton, 17, was hit by a Vauxhall Insignia as he rode a bike with a second man, aged 19, in Oldham.

Shortly after the collision, at 02:55 GMT on Saturday, the same car crashed with a taxi.

A 27-year-old man, questioned on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink-driving, has been bailed.

'Truly devastated'

The teenager's parents said: "Our son was our blue-eyed golden boy with his cheeky smile that got him away with almost anything with his mum.

"He was his dad's right-hand man and his best friend.

"He was a polite, well-respected young man who has touched the lives of many people in Oldham and the love we have felt from the Oldham community has been very heartwarming.

"We have to live with this loss for the rest of our lives.

"It's left us all as a family truly devastated and our lives will never be the same again."

The 19-year-old who was with him remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Greater Manchester Police urged anyone who saw the collision on Oldham Road to contact the force.

Insp Danny Byrne said: "This was a horrific set of events that tragically took the life of a teenager and has left another fighting for his life and we are doing all we can to support their families at this unimaginably difficult time."