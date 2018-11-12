Image caption The crash in Sale which injured two men and caused severe early morning commuter delays

Two men were injured, one seriously, when a van ploughed through a wall and landed on tram tracks 10 feet below.

The pair were taken to hospital following the crash in Sale, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Commuters were hit by delays on the Altrincham line as the Metrolink tracks were blocked in both directions.

The van was removed by 08:00 GMT but commuters were still being told to use replacement buses.

The crash happened at 02:20 on Marsland Road near the Brooklands Metrolink stop.

Services on the Altrincham line were only operating between Old Trafford and Piccadilly while repair work took place.

Extra trams were running to Sale Water Park for passengers to use the park and ride site and Manchester Airport line as an alternative.

Image copyright Metrolink Manchester

Passengers were able to use their tram tickets on the 263, 256 and 11 bus services, Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said.

Northern Rail services were also accepting Metrolink tickets.

Danny Vaughan, head of Metrolink at TfGM, said: "I'd like to apologise for any inconvenience this incident may cause, we will ensure it is dealt with as quickly as possible and keep our customers updated."