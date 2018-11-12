Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Ann Marie Pomphret loved "spending time with her family looking after their horses"

Detectives investigating the death of a woman found in stables want people to check their bins and gardens for clues which could be "pivotal" to the case.

Ann Marie Pomphret, 49, was found with fatal head injuries in Burtonwood, Warrington, Cheshire, on 2 November.

A 50-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, has since been released on conditional bail.

People living nearby are being asked to check their properties for anything that may have been "discarded".

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: "Such items could be absolutely pivotal to our investigation.

"If you find something that you don't believe was put there by you, please do not handle it but call us immediately on 101 and ensure that the bin is not collected for refuse."

Police also want to speak to anyone with CCTV on their premises.