Drugs stash found in Wigan child's bedroom

  • 13 November 2018
Weapons found at house in Wigan Image copyright GMP
Image caption Police found weapons during the raid and have arrested a man, 30, and a 25-year-old woman

Hard drugs have been seized from a child's bedroom during a police raid on a house.

Greater Manchester Police said class A drugs, two machetes and a pistol were found at an address in Wigan on Monday.

Police also recovered a stolen motorbike and uncovered a cannabis farm during the raid in the Scholes area.

A 30-year-old man and a woman aged 25 have been arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police said: "Referrals will be made to support agencies who will ensure the safety of the child."

