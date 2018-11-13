Drugs stash found in Wigan child's bedroom
Hard drugs have been seized from a child's bedroom during a police raid on a house.
Greater Manchester Police said class A drugs, two machetes and a pistol were found at an address in Wigan on Monday.
Police also recovered a stolen motorbike and uncovered a cannabis farm during the raid in the Scholes area.
A 30-year-old man and a woman aged 25 have been arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs and theft of a motor vehicle.
Police said: "Referrals will be made to support agencies who will ensure the safety of the child."