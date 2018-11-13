Image copyright GMP Image caption Police found weapons during the raid and have arrested a man, 30, and a 25-year-old woman

Hard drugs have been seized from a child's bedroom during a police raid on a house.

Greater Manchester Police said class A drugs, two machetes and a pistol were found at an address in Wigan on Monday.

Police also recovered a stolen motorbike and uncovered a cannabis farm during the raid in the Scholes area.

A 30-year-old man and a woman aged 25 have been arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police said: "Referrals will be made to support agencies who will ensure the safety of the child."