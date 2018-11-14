Image copyright Scott Dawson, MEN Image caption The 75-year-old was hit by a Caetano coach in Piccadilly Gardens

An elderly man struck by a coach in Manchester city centre has died.

Police said the 75-year-old was hit by a Caetano coach in Piccadilly Gardens, near Lever Street, at about 13:30 GMT on Tuesday.

He later died from his injuries in hospital.

The coach driver spoke to officers at the scene and was not arrested. The force appealed for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

PC Philip Shaw said: "It happened at a busy time of day with many other pedestrians and commuters in the surrounding area."