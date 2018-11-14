Police evacuate Manchester flats after suspicious substance found
- 14 November 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of having explosives at a block of flats in Manchester.
Officers were called to Roach Court on Hamerton Road in Collyhurst following reports of a man making threatening phone calls on Tuesday afternoon.
Police discovered an unknown substance inside the property and other residents were evacuated.
Greater Manchester Police said there was nothing to suggest the incident was terror related.