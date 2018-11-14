Image copyright Libyan Interior Ministry Image caption Fayez Al Sarraj said the delay in Hashem Abedi's extradition was due to the legal process

The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi will be extradited to the UK by the end of the year, according to Libya's prime minister.

Hashem Abedi was arrested in the country shortly after the 2017 suicide attack that killed 22 people.

Fayez Al Sarraj told the BBC that Libya was "fully co-operating" with British authorities and denied that there were any delays on the country's part.

The Home Office said it would not be commenting at this stage.

Mr Fayez al-Sarraj said it was "only a matter of time" before Libyan officials working with British authorities finalised the move.

He added: "Sometimes it takes a long time, even in other countries. So the case needs time, and as a country we are following up, and working with the British Embassy.

"We are fully co-operating because we understand the suffering of the families of the victims of this terrorist attack."

Image copyright Michele Tantussi Getty Images Image caption Fayez Al Sarraj said Libya was "fully co-operating" with British authorities

Both brothers travelled to Libya in April, before Salman Abedi returned alone, carrying out the attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in November last year it had been granted a warrant for the arrest of Hashem, Salman's younger sibling.

The force said it was still awaiting the outcome of the Crown Prosecution Service's request for his extradition from Libya.

GMP said: "The extradition proceedings are in progress... [and] as proceedings are ongoing, it is essential that we respect the Libyan legal process and therefore we cannot provide any further detail at this time."

The arrest warrant relates to the "murder of 22 people, the attempted murder of others who were injured and conspiracy to cause an explosion," police said previously.

The then 20-year-old was arrested in Tripoli by members of the Rada Special Deterrence Force a day after the attack.

Image caption Salman Abedi was born in Manchester on New Year's Eve 1994

Twenty-two people died in the bombing in May 2017 while a total of 112 needed hospital treatment after the attack, with 64 suffering "very serious" injuries.

Physical injuries include paralysis, loss of limbs, internal injuries and very serious facial injuries. Many have had complicated plastic surgery.

Security Minister Ben Wallace previously said authorities were "determined to do everything in our power to ensure that those suspected of being responsible for the Manchester attack are brought to justice in the UK".