Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was raped at the entrance to the Fallowfield Loop

A woman has been raped in Manchester after being threatened by two masked men carrying a gun, police said.

The woman, in her late teens, ran from a parked car near a cycle route after her friend chased the pair off just after 04:50 GMT.

Police said she hid at the entrance to the Fallowfield Loop but was then raped by a man who was wearing a mask.

One of the men was believed to have been carrying a gun, said police.

The pair were approached as they sat in a car at the junction of Sherwood Street and Wellington Road.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have appealed for anyone who may have seen two men acting suspiciously in the early hours of Wednesday to get in touch.

Additional officers will be patrolling the area but detectives said, at this stage, it was believed to be an isolated incident.