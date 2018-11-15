Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Healey knocked the woman to the ground before forcing her inside a house

A man who held a woman captive and repeatedly raped her in an "appalling" 13-hour ordeal has been given a life sentence.

Nial Healey, 27, punched the victim, in her 40s, a number of times as she walked home and forced her into a house.

Once inside, he threatened to "smash her head off every wall" if she screamed for help, police said.

At Manchester Crown Court, Healey was ordered to serve a minimum of 12 years.

He had admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but was convicted of six counts of rape, which he denied.

Hid under a car

The pair had been at another house before Healy, of Sam Cowan Close, Moss Side, knocked the woman to the ground at about 04:00 BST on 1 June, police said.

She tried to hide by crawling underneath a car but Healey continued the assault.

He eventually forced her into a bedroom, until finally letting her go at about 17:00.

Det Con Kimberley Hames-Evans, of Greater Manchester Police, said she hoped Healey's life sentence "goes some way to reflecting the amount of harm Healey has caused to the victim".