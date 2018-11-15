Manchester

Rapist gets life for 'appalling' 13-hour attack

  • 15 November 2018
Nial Healey Image copyright Greater Manchester Police
Image caption Healey knocked the woman to the ground before forcing her inside a house

A man who held a woman captive and repeatedly raped her in an "appalling" 13-hour ordeal has been given a life sentence.

Nial Healey, 27, punched the victim, in her 40s, a number of times as she walked home and forced her into a house.

Once inside, he threatened to "smash her head off every wall" if she screamed for help, police said.

At Manchester Crown Court, Healey was ordered to serve a minimum of 12 years.

He had admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but was convicted of six counts of rape, which he denied.

Hid under a car

The pair had been at another house before Healy, of Sam Cowan Close, Moss Side, knocked the woman to the ground at about 04:00 BST on 1 June, police said.

She tried to hide by crawling underneath a car but Healey continued the assault.

He eventually forced her into a bedroom, until finally letting her go at about 17:00.

Det Con Kimberley Hames-Evans, of Greater Manchester Police, said she hoped Healey's life sentence "goes some way to reflecting the amount of harm Healey has caused to the victim".

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites