Firefighters are tackling a large blaze that has broken out in a warehouse on a Greater Manchester trading estate.

Eight crews along with two aerial appliances are at the scene in Little Hulton, where the blaze is "well alight".

Crews were called at about 01:30 GMT to the fire at the warehouse on the Worsley Trading Estate.

Residents have been warned by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service to keep doors and windows shut.

The service said the fire in the building "currently measures 100 metres by 100 metres".