Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Library image of bars of gold similar to the items seized during police raids in Rochdale

Bars of gold, drugs and cash have been seized in dawn raids tackling drugs supply and the exploitation of children and adults.

Five sports cars were also seized as police raided 18 homes in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, and made 16 arrests.

Fifteen men aged 20-48 and a 29-year-old woman were held on suspicion of various organised crime offences.

The suspects remained in custody for questioning.

Ch Supt Neil Evans said the raids aimed to "protect vulnerable victims from exploitation and disrupt organised crime."

He added: "We have acted swiftly and taken prompt action to ensure that potential victims are supported and safeguarded.

"We will never tolerate drugs on our streets, and today we have successfully stopped a large amount of drugs destined for the streets of Rochdale."