Image copyright GMP Image caption Jamie Ware has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison for the attempted rape

A man who tried to drag a woman into an alleyway before repeatedly punching and kicking her and then attempting to rape her has been jailed for 10 years.

Jamie Ware, 23, admitted attempted rape and attempted robbery at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

The attack happened in the early hours of 1 June as the woman walked on Bury Road in Tottington, Greater Manchester.

A neighbour heard her screams and Ware, of no fixed address, tried to escape before he was detained by a passer-by.

In addition to being jailed for 10 years, Ware will be placed on the national sex offenders' register for life.

'Terrifying attack'

Upon release from prison, he will remain on extended license for four years, meaning he will continue to be under close supervision by the probation service.

"Ware preyed on this lone woman, and subjected her to a terrifying attack in which she feared for her own life, and was left battered and bruised on the street," said Detective Constable Mick Yates of Greater Manchester Police.

"The victim has shown real courage and bravery throughout this case and I am pleased for her sake that we have been able to put Ware behind bars where he is unable to cause any further harm."

The court heard that after approaching his victim, Ware dragged her into an alleyway and repeatedly punched and kicked her as she cried out for help.

He also attempted to steal her handbag.

A neighbour who saw the attack taking place called police.

Other people in the area also tried to intervene and Ware attempted to flee the scene.

He was eventually stopped by a man in the street who prevented his escape until police arrived.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.