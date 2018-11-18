Man shot in stomach outside Hyde pub
A man has been shot outside a pub in Greater Manchester.
Witnesses said two men were seen brandishing a gun and threatening people in Hattersley Road, Hyde, on Saturday evening.
The 35-year-old victim left the scene and presented at hospital with a stomach wound. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Greater Manchester Police believed it to be a "targeted attack" and is appealing for witnesses.
Det Insp Zoe Stapleton said: "We know incidents such as this will understandably cause concern but I want to reassure the public that we have launched a full investigation,
"At this stage we believe this to have been a targeted attack with no further threat to any members of the public."