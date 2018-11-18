Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The taxi driver was attacked on Linney Road

A taxi driver crawled for help after he was stabbed, Greater Manchester Police has said.

He was waiting to pick up a fare on Linney Road, Bramhall, after midnight when a man approached, demanding money.

The offender then knifed him in the abdomen before fleeing. The driver crawled to a nearby property and was taken to hospital where he is stable.

A 19-year-old man, from Davenport, has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody for questioning.

Det Ch Insp Chris Downey said: "This was a seemingly random attack on a man as he was simply trying to do his job.

"Thankfully, he managed to crawl to safety and is now receiving treatment in hospital but this could have been much worse."