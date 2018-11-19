Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The taxi driver was attacked on Linney Road

A man has been charged after a taxi driver was stabbed and had to crawl to a nearby home for help.

The driver was attacked in Linney Road, Bramhall, at midnight on Saturday after a man approached him demanding money.

The offender then knifed him in the abdomen before fleeing, police said. The driver crawled to a nearby property and was taken to hospital.

A 19-year-old man from Hazel Grove has been charged with assault and possession of a knife.

He was remanded in custody and scheduled to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

The taxi driver's condition was described as stable.