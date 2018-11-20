Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Lawless' teenage gang in Manchester hurls bricks at delivery van

Dashcam footage has captured a teenage gang hurling bricks at a delivery van in a "lawless" area of Manchester.

Taxi drivers also told the BBC they had been ambushed by "feral" youths in Moston and Harpurhey.

Reports of masked teenagers setting up road blocks to rob delivery vans with bolt cutters were described by police as "very concerning".

The city council and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are working to identify the culprits, some as young as 13.

'Feral gangs'

Dashcam video recorded in September shows two teenagers attacking a delivery van on Kilnside Drive before the driver shouts: "Here come the bricks".

Delivery firm Parcel Partner said one of its drivers had a broken ankle after a concrete post was thrown at him

The windscreen is then shattered.

Delivery firm Parcel Partner said one of its drivers spent three weeks in hospital with a broken ankle after a concrete post was thrown at him in September.

Mark Livsey who runs the company said, every time they enter the area, "they either try and get in the vans to rob or set up road blocks of tyres to stop them".

"It's shocking - these are feral gangs. We now have to have two people in every van."

Mr Livsey said his drivers had also been targeted in neighbouring Harpurhey.

'A disgrace'

Taxi drivers said they had suffered a spate of attacks with one saying "society in north Manchester has gone lawless".

Cresta taxi owner Derek Brocklehurst said he was losing drivers because they are "terrified" of going to Moston.

"Why would you work in an area where you are likely to get your windows smashed, your doors booted in and your mobile phone robbed?

"Why would you put yourself through that?"

Cicero Street in Moston has had reports of anti-social and violent behaviour

Councillor Pat Karney, who represents Harpurhey ward, said: "It is shocking and disgusting - these yobbos need locking up for a long time.

"They are a disgrace and letting down the area."

Chief Insp Denise Pye of GMP said: "Everyone should be able to do their job without fear and we will not tolerate acts of violence or anti-social behaviour in our community."