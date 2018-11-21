Image caption Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has welcomed a "change of position" by the government to reduce the areas proportions of asylum seekers.

He had threatened to block the region from housing any more asylum seekers as it was hosting "disproportionate" numbers compared to other areas.

He wrote to the Home Secretary Sajid Javid demanding an urgent meeting over the "mounting chaos".

Mr Javid replied pledging a fairer distribution of asylum seekers.

'Encouraging words'

In a letter to the city mayor dated 19 November, the home secretary said his officials would work with Mr Burnham on a "more equitable distribution of supported asylum seekers".

He said it was part of a wider intent for a "progressive reduction in the proportion of dispersal in higher volume areas".

However, he added "rebalancing allocations" was "dependent on expanding the number of local authority areas willing to accept dispersal".

Mr Burnham said they were "encouraging words but they are only acceptable if they are written into new contracts to make them binding".

He said: "Greater Manchester has always welcomed people fleeing persecution and I don't want that to change.

"I'm... proud of that history... but we can't do it when the government is continually cutting the costs and not playing fair to the councils left to pick up the pieces of the extra support that people need."

The north west of England hosts 25% of the national population of asylum applicants requiring housing and support - with Greater Manchester housing 70% of the region's numbers.

Latest figures show there are 6,681 supported asylum seekers in Greater Manchester - a 102% increase since 2003 - and demand for asylum accommodation has increased by 58% since April 2014.

The dispersal system places high numbers of asylum seekers in some of the country's poorest communities, largely due to the availability of cheap housing, while more than 180 local authorities across the country house no asylum seekers at all.