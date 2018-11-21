Image copyright Google Image caption An Audi A4 was found in Julia Street in Strangeways

Four people have been arrested after a gang drove around a neighbourhood and robbed six people at knifepoint.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, and two men, aged 19 and 20, were held in connection with the robberies in the Prestwich area of Bury on Tuesday night.

Victims reported offenders using a car to travel around a three-mile radius, making threats and stealing cash and mobile phones.

Police later found an abandoned Audi A4 in Julia Street in Strangeways.

The arrested group were held on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

The robberies happened on streets around Prestwich and Whitefield between 19:11 and 22:11 GMT, Greater Manchester Police said.

None of the victims were injured.

Det Insp Ian Partington said the robberies had caused "a lot of alarm and worry" and thanked people for alerting police.