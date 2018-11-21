Three arrests in Manchester modern slavery raids
Three men have been arrested during modern slavery raids in Manchester.
Officers forced entry to five addresses in the city centre, Fallowfield, Beswick and Longsight on Wednesday.
Seventeen people are currently being helped by specialist police officers and the British Red Cross, police said.
The men, aged 18, 35 and 24, were held on suspicion of offences under the Modern Slavery Act, following reports a man had been assaulted and trafficked to work in unacceptable conditions.
Det Insp Chris Potter said this work was "absolutely necessary in disrupting those who take advantage of people for cheap labour, exploit their willingness to work and completely disregard their right to live in a clean and safe environment.
"Our utmost priority is safeguarding those people we believe to be exploited".