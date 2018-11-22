Greater Manchester Police offices evacuated in bomb scare
- 22 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Bomb squad officers have carried out a controlled explosion after a suspicious package was delivered to Greater Manchester Police.
Explosives experts were called to the force's offices in Ashton-under-Lyne after the alarm was raised in the early hours.
A police spokesman said: "Following an assessment by bomb disposal the device was confirmed to be possibly viable."
People were evacuated from Nexus House but have been allowed to return.