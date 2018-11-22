Manchester

Greater Manchester Police offices evacuated in bomb scare

  • 22 November 2018
GMP offices in Ashton-under-Lyne Image copyright Google
Image caption The building in Ashton-under-Lyne was evacuated at about 09:45 GMT

Bomb squad officers have carried out a controlled explosion after a suspicious package was delivered to Greater Manchester Police.

Explosives experts were called to the force's offices in Ashton-under-Lyne after the alarm was raised in the early hours.

A police spokesman said: "Following an assessment by bomb disposal the device was confirmed to be possibly viable."

People were evacuated from Nexus House but have been allowed to return.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites