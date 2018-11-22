Image copyright Google Image caption The building in Ashton-under-Lyne was evacuated at about 09:45 GMT

Bomb squad officers have carried out a controlled explosion after a suspicious package was delivered to Greater Manchester Police.

Explosives experts were called to the force's offices in Ashton-under-Lyne after the alarm was raised in the early hours.

A police spokesman said: "Following an assessment by bomb disposal the device was confirmed to be possibly viable."

People were evacuated from Nexus House but have been allowed to return.