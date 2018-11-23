Image copyright Google Image caption The Greater Manchester Police building in Ashton-under-Lyne was evacuated on Thursday morning

A man has been charged with possession of a grenade which led to a police building being evacuated and a controlled explosion carried out.

The Greater Manchester Police offices in Ashton-under-Lyne were evacuated on Thursday after police seized what they described as a "suspicious package".

A controlled explosion was later carried out by the military.

Callum Foster, 27, of Darliston Avenue, Blackley, was due before Manchester and Salford magistrates.

Mr Foster was also charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, alongside three other men.

They are Craig Farrell, 33, of Rygate Walk, Manchester, Richard Adams, 63, of Broom Lane, Salford, and Wayne Kelly, 57, of Edward Street, Manchester.

Mr Farrell was charged with possession of a stun gun.