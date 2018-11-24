Salford house fire: Man and woman, in 80s, die in blaze
A man and a woman, believed to be in their 80s, have died in a house fire.
Greater Manchester Police said the pair were pronounced dead at the house in Walkden, Salford.
Officers said they were called just before 03:50 GMT and the fire on Edge Fold Crescent is not being treated as suspicious. The road has been closed while work is carried out.
An investigation has been launched between the police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.