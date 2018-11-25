Image copyright Google Image caption The victim had been at an event at Kingston Mill

A man who was shot three times outside a club has survived the "targeted attack", Greater Manchester Police has said.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, had been at the Kingston Mill venue in Salford on Friday night before the "isolated incident", officers added.

He was taken to hospital at about 05:30 GMT on Saturday, where he remains in a stable condition.

His wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Insp Ben Cottam said: "This was a well-attended club event and there are potentially a number of witnesses who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

"I want to reiterate that this is believed to be a targeted attack and there is no threat to the wider community."