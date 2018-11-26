Image caption Head teacher Drew Povey resigned amid concerns over record keeping at Harrop Fold high school

A school featured in the TV series Educating Greater Manchester is "failing its pupils" and has been put in special measures by inspectors.

Ofsted has rated Harrop Fold School, Salford as "inadequate" in all areas.

It highlighted inappropriate exclusions and deliberate misrecording of attendance in its inspection.

Head teacher Drew Povey quit in September after being suspended amid concerns over record-keeping. Ofsted praised the current interim leadership.

Disturbing reading

Inspectors said the school, which was featured in a Channel 4 series, had been failing pupils as a results of "significant and wide-ranging weaknesses" that had developed over time requiring urgent improvement.

The report also highlighted that pupils' safeguarding had been compromised by inappropriate and informal exclusion of pupils and by the deliberate misrecording of attendance at the school.

It said the Department for Education would now identify an experienced academy sponsor to support the school in the next couple of months.

The school sent a letter to parents that stated: "You will see that the inspectors have highlighted deliberate and unsafe practices in the report.

"The report highlights many issues that have developed over time.

"I can reassure you that, since the start of term, the senior team have ensured that such practices no longer take place.

The letter, signed by interim head teacher Damian Owen and the chair of governors councillor Kate Lewis, stated that Harrop Fold was determined to "improve the school rapidly" and had already started to address the school's problems.

Deputy city mayor councillor John Merry said the report made for disturbing reading.

He said: "Ofsted inspectors identified and highlighted unsafe historic practices at the school, along with poor performance and achievement.

"Greater Manchester Learning Trust, which is providing the interim leadership, is committed to working alongside a new academy sponsor to provide stability and support for as long as needed.

"I know there is a committed and hardworking team at Harrop Fold who want to do the very best for pupils."

He added: "They should draw positives from the report in which Ofsted says new approaches introduced in many aspects of school life are having a real impact, even if they are at an early stage."