Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The ginger tabby was heard "crying in distress", but RSPCA inspectors could not reach it

A cat which got "well and truly stuck" in a narrow gap between two houses has been rescued by firefighters.

The ginger tabby, named Simba, became wedged in a space a few inches wide between two walls on Hartford Avenue in Heywood, Rochdale, the RSPCA said.

A spokeswoman said the cat was heard "crying in distress", but the charity's inspectors were unable to reach it.

However, firefighters removed bricks from the walls and, with a "burst of adrenaline", Simba was freed, she said.

Animal collection officer Emma Pollard, who was sent to help in the rescue on 8 November, said she had "feared we wouldn't be able to free" the cat.

"It's great when a rescue like this has a happy ending and we are able to reunite a much-loved pet with their owner," she said.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Ms Anwar said Simba was "absolutely fine" and "back exploring again"

Owner Sania Anwar said Simba had been given the "all-clear" by vets and was "absolutely fine now".

"He's back out exploring as normal again, but hopefully he won't get into any more trouble," she added.