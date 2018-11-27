Sait Mboob murder: Man charged over Moss Side killing
- 27 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old during a dispute in Manchester.
Sait Mboob, 18, was stabbed to death on 8 August last year in a disturbance on Crosshill Road, Moss Side.
Chervon Pinnock, of Clinton Avenue, Fallowfield has been charged with murder and three counts of assault.
The 21-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.