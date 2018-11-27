Manchester

Sait Mboob murder: Man charged over Moss Side killing

  • 27 November 2018
Sait Mboob Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Sait Mboob died after he was stabbed

A man has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old during a dispute in Manchester.

Sait Mboob, 18, was stabbed to death on 8 August last year in a disturbance on Crosshill Road, Moss Side.

Chervon Pinnock, of Clinton Avenue, Fallowfield has been charged with murder and three counts of assault.

The 21-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

