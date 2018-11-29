Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Passengers face cancellations and delays of up to 60 minutes across the North West after a points failure

Rail passengers are experiencing long delays on routes between Manchester and Liverpool after a points failure.

The problem, between Patricroft in Greater Manchester and Newton-le-Willows on Merseyside, was expected to cause delays on lines around the North West until 09:00 GMT.

Northern, TransPennine and Transport for Wales said passengers could use other services including Metrolink.

Engineers were at the scene of the failure, Network Rail said.

The disruption is affecting services between Manchester's main stations and Liverpool Lime Street as well as services between Manchester Airport and Preston.

There were also delays and cancellations on Thursday for passengers on lines between Southport and Wigan Wallgate.