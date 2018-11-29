Image copyright Lucardo Manchester Image caption The men were captured on CCTV entering the imitation bank vault

Two would-be bank raiders broke into an escape room containing imitation bank vault.

The men were captured on CCTV forcing entry into the building in Ancoats, Manchester, before fleeing with £1,000 in cash.

Lucardo escape rooms director Adam Conroy said no one was hurt "except for our Christmas spirit".

It is not known if the men realised they had not targeted a genuine bank during the 03:00 GMT raid.

Image copyright Lucardo Manchester Image caption Props and a discarded soft-drink can were among items examined for fingerprints

The men unsuccessfully attempted to break into a safe which the business uses as part of pretend bank heists.

Mr Conroy said the property was empty at the time.

He added: "I don't think they realised what they'd broken into. It doesn't say a lot about their intelligence.

"What they didn't realise was all the clues to get into the safe are in the room they were in."

Image copyright Lucardo Manchester Image caption Two men were seen moving around the escape room business

The men left behind an expensive camera as well as an empty soft-drink can, which police later tested for fingerprints and DNA, Mr Conroy said.

CCTV shows one of the men wearing a mask on top of his head, although his face is clearly visible.

Image copyright Lucardo Manchester Image caption The burglars forced their way into the building

Despite taking the cash, the burglars failed to get their hands on a large imitation diamond kept inside the safe, Mr Conroy said.

"They must have thought all their Christmases had come early. They'd broken into a bank no-one had heard of."

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they were investigating the incident.