Image copyright Google Image caption HMP Forest Bank in Salford is a Category B prison for men

A man has been sentenced for selling CDs, DVDs and games worth over £100,000 that were stolen from a prison.

Charlie Corrigan, 27, put the items, taken from HMP Forest Bank in Salford, on auction site eBay.

He pleaded guilty to money laundering and was given a nine-month suspended sentence and 150 hours community service at Manchester Crown Court.

Carl Byron, 37, and Anthony Bradbury, 31, were jailed for theft and money laundering earlier this month.

Corrigan, of Haslam Street, Bury, who was the brother of Bradbury's partner at the time of the offences, had his sentence suspended for 12 months.

Prosecutors said Byron, of Manchester Road, Over Hulton, was the jail's "most trusted" security manager and a member of its corruption prevention team.

Along with accomplice Bradbury, of Haslam Street, Bury, he took thousands of items while searching shipments coming into the category B prison.

Image caption Carl Byron and Anthony Bradbury were sentenced at Manchester Crown Court

Rachael Barber from the Crown Prosecution Service said Byron and Bradbury - who was a security analyst - had been stealing items for several years.

The pair would search shipments brought into the prison for inmates to repackage and steal a certain number of items before they were logged.

They would then stash the goods in bags before "simply" walking out of the jail.

She said both men had taken advantage of a scheme to provide inmates with work that helped them to earn a small amount of money in preparation for their release from prison.